Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade

The clubs stated there are over 100 entries in this year's parade.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

"The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is vital to its success," the Rotary Clubs said in a release. "The parade will be fun for the entire family, and everyone is encouraged to attend this festive event."

The parade is sponsored by the three Tyler Rotary International clubs: South Tyler Rotary, Sunrise Rotary, and The Rotary Club of Tyler.