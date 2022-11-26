x
Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade

The clubs stated there are over 100 entries in this year's parade.

TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

"The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is vital to its success," the Rotary Clubs said in a release. "The parade will be fun for the entire family, and everyone is encouraged to attend this festive event."

The parade is sponsored by the three Tyler Rotary International clubs: South Tyler Rotary, Sunrise Rotary, and The Rotary Club of Tyler.

Read more on the story from our news partners, The Tyler Morning Telegraph.

