San Antonio Spurs announce surprise drop for SELENA x Spurs capsule collection

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Spurs were scheduled to host the first-ever Selena night at the AT&T Center during their game against Golden State.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs may not have been able to move forward with the first-ever Selena night, but they're still bringing the highly-anticipated merch to fans. 

Take a look at the SELENA x Spurs capsule collection

The "shock drop" announcement was made Saturday morning by the San Antonio Spurs official Twitter account, accompanied by a video featuring numerous black and white stills of the "Queen of Cumbia."

The Spurs announced in March that they would honor the legacy of Selena during the first-ever Selena Night at the AT&T Center on April 3 during the Spurs v. Warriors game.

However, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The collection includes hats, jerseys, jackets, and a blanket featuring a combination of the Selena logo, the Spurs logo, and of course, the Spurs' pink, orange and teal Fiesta colors.

You can shop the Selena x Spurs collection here. 