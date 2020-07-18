San Antonio Spurs announce surprise drop for SELENA x Spurs capsule collection

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs may not have been able to move forward with the first-ever Selena night, but they're still bringing the highly-anticipated merch to fans.
Take a look at the SELENA x Spurs capsule collection
The "shock drop" announcement was made Saturday morning by the San Antonio Spurs official Twitter account, accompanied by a video featuring numerous black and white stills of the "Queen of Cumbia."
The Spurs announced in March that they would honor the legacy of Selena during the first-ever Selena Night at the AT&T Center on April 3 during the Spurs v. Warriors game.
However, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The collection includes hats, jerseys, jackets, and a blanket featuring a combination of the Selena logo, the Spurs logo, and of course, the Spurs' pink, orange and teal Fiesta colors.
You can shop the Selena x Spurs collection here.