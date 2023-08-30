Six Flags Over Texas unveils plan for new thrill ride

Six Flags Over Texas is planning a revamped version of a longtime staple.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas is adding a new thrill ride in 2024, the company announced Tuesday.

El Rio Lento will be a revamped and extended version of the Arlington theme park's El Aserradero log flume ride, according to a press release from the company.

"The world’s first log flume now becomes one of the world’s longest log flumes in 2024," the release said.

El Aserradero first opened at Six Flags in 1963 and currently runs about three minutes and 30 seconds, with an elevation change of 30 feet. Six Flags didn't yet have specific details on the new version of the ride but said El Rio Lento will feature a new lift hill and "two big drops including a giant, steep nosedive to add to the fun."

BREAKING NEWS El Rio Lento is coming in 2024! The world's oldest log flume will become one of the world's longest!... Posted by Six Flags Over Texas on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

El Rio Lento was among several company-wide additions and expansions announced by Six Flags on Wednesday.

The Six Flags Great Adventure park in New Jersey plans to open the first "super boomerang" roller coaster in the U.S. The ride will go forward and backward at almost 60 mph and include a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll.

Six Flags, which is based in Arlington, is also planning new coasters at parks in St. Louis, Illinois, Georgia and New York.