Some alcoholic beverages in short supply for New Year's

TYLER, Texas — Shoppers looking for specific spirits for their New Year's celebrations might need to embrace this theme: You can't always get what you want.

Like other industries, getting all the supplies they want has become a challenge for retailers selling beer, wine and other spirits, as well as certain non-alcoholic beverages, said Lance Lively, executive director of the Texas Package Store Association. Its members include liquor stores, distilleries and distributors, among others.

"We're not immune to it, certainly," Lively said of supply issues that have developed in recent months as the country continues to deal with the effects of COVID-19. Stores didn't always know why they couldn't get certain products — maybe it was a shortage of aluminum cans or employee issues at the ports or distilleries.

"It's just kind of hit or miss," he said.

Crystal Springs Spirits in Winona is just one of many beverage stores across the state experiencing shortages. According to manager Shad Collins, the shortage started over the summer and can be attributed to supply chain issues.