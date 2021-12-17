Special Christmas Downtown Live set tonight

“We love putting on Downtown Lives and celebrating with our community,” Longview Main Street said in a Facebook post.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Downtown Live is set to return tonight for a special holiday edition.

“We love putting on Downtown Lives and celebrating with our community,” Longview Main Street said in a Facebook post. “This year we wanted to add a special Christmas Downtown Live to celebrate the end of the year.”

The free event will feature music by Covie as well as refreshment for sale, including beer from Oil Horse Brewing Co. and hot chocolate from Coffee & T’s.

Downtown Live is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Plaza at the corner of Green and Methvin streets in Longview.

Covie is a band founded by singer Covenant Olatunde and plays a mix of soul, pop and reggae.