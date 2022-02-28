Kilgore College will host two musical performances this week

Kilgore music students will perform "Swing of the Cool" and "Seasons Classique."

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore College Department of Music and Dance will host two musical performances this week by KC Jazz Band, KC Steel, the KC Wind Symphony and chamber ensembles.

On Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m., the jazz band and KC Steel will perform

World Jazz Showcase 1: Swing of the Cool" in the Van Cliburn Auditorium.

The other performance will be on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. on the Dodson Auditorium. The wind symphony and chamber ensembles will perform "Seasons Classique."

Both performances are free and open to the public.