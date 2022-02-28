x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Kilgore College will host two musical performances this week

Kilgore music students will perform "Swing of the Cool" and "Seasons Classique."

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore College Department of Music and Dance will host two musical performances this week by KC Jazz Band, KC Steel, the KC Wind Symphony and chamber ensembles. 

On Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m., the jazz band and KC Steel will perform
World Jazz Showcase 1: Swing of the Cool" in the Van Cliburn Auditorium.

 The other performance will be on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. on the Dodson Auditorium. The wind symphony and chamber ensembles will perform "Seasons Classique." 

Both performances are free and open to the public.

For more information on music classes at KC, visit www.kilgore.edu/music.

RELATED: Kilgore College appoints new board member to serve unexpired term

RELATED: Kilgore College votes to keep tuition rates unchanged

In Other News

A Sparkle Speculation: When Will Princess Charlotte Don Her First Tiara?