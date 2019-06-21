TYLER, Texas — It's officially the first day of summer!

This weekend a set of films are rocking the playhouse.

Our favorite set of toys are back for the fourth installment to the 'Toy Story' franchise.

"Toy Story 4" is projected to top box office sales exceeding "Toy Story 3's" ticket revenue.

The film is expected to be one of the largest debuts for an animated feature ever, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film follows Buzz, Woody and the gang as they meet their human Bonnie's new toy Forky.

The group embarks on journey where a new adventure brings back an old friend.

"Toy Story 4" is rated G.

A not so kiddie movie is also hitting the big screen.

The 1988 horror classic "Child's Play" is recreated for a new generation.

Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation, Dirty Grandpa) plays Karen, a single mom who gifts her son, Andy, a Buddi doll.

It's suppose to be a new start for the family.

But Andy's new best friend turns out to be anything but friendly.

"Child's Play" is rated R.

Lastly, another film for the grownups, "Anna."

She's an assassin the word's government fears most.

This thrilling action packed film stars model turned actress Sasha Luss and Oscar winner Helen Mirren.

"Anna" is rated R.