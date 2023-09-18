Washington High School in Limestone County, a former all Black school during segregation, was named a historical marker during a ceremony.

Example video title will go here for this video

GROESBECK, Texas — During a ceremony on Saturday, the Texas Historical Marker for Washington High School in Groesbeck was unveiled. The Limestone County Historical Commission made a post of the unveiling on Facebook.

Washington High school was built in 1957 for Black students at Groesbeck ISD during segregation.

After integration, the school became Groesbeck Junior High until 1989. The school was later transformed into Enge-Washington Intermediate School. That name came from the two principals of the original Washington High School, Nelson Washington and Elwood Enge.

In 2011, a new intermediate school was built, with the old school being demolished multiple years later, in 2018.