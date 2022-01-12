Girl Scout cookie season kicks off nationally with new cookie for 2022

Beginning in February, you'll be able to order your cookies through the DoorDash delivery app.

WASHINGTON — It's that time! Girl Scout cookie season is here just in time to sabotage your New Year's resolution of eating healthier!

In 2022, the Girl Scouts of America are introducing a new cookie. It's called an Adventureful, and it's described as "an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt," according to a release from the GSA.

The new cookie will join an all-star lineup including Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.

For the past two seasons, Girl Scouts have had to get inventive when selling cookies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, hosting drive-thru cookie booths and virtual events.

"In 2021, Girl Scouts created new ways to be successful in their cookie businesses so they could continue to use their cookie funds to power experiences like camp, troop activities, and service projects in their communities," said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty in a statement. "We are inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of Girl Scouts and cannot wait to see the girl-led innovations in the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program. You may see cookies, but we see leadership and adventure in each box."

As part of that innovation the Girl Scouts have teamed up with delivery app DoorDash to offer cookies on-demand beginning in February.

"As a Girl Scout Cookie lover myself, I am so excited to welcome Girl Scouts of the USA to our platform, providing a fast and convenient option for customers to access beloved Girl Scout Cookies on-demand, while empowering Girl Scouts to meaningfully grow their cookie businesses," said Shanna Prevé, DoorDash's VP of strategic partnerships and business development, in a release "Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access and opportunity for Girl Scouts, while providing their neighborhoods with safe, efficient, and enjoyable ways to support their local troops."