Texas Rose Festival celebrates annual luncheons with Kansas City Chiefs CEO, White House historian

Visitors from across the south are descending on Tyler this weekend to take in the sights and sounds of the 89th Texas Rose Festival.

TYLER, Texas — Organizers honored their special guest luncheon speakers Friday as they spoke about the importance of the Texas Rose Festival, an event celebrating Tyler's staple rose industry.

Those who were at the men's luncheon got the opportunity to hear from none other than Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, who talked about his family ties to East Texas.

"It's always special when you go back to a place where your family has roots and I hope I'm able to convey that as well," Hunt said.

At the women's luncheon, White House Historian Jennifer Pickens shared some of the legacies of the first ladies in American history.

"I hope that the girls and the magnificent debutantes here this week can all be inspired by America's first ladies," Jennifer Pickens said.

With 89 years of tradition and pride, the Texas Rose Festival is a memorable event for the community every year.