Organizers are working to find other performers who fans want to see.

TYLER, Texas — This year's Texas Rose Festival Concert is set to be the biggest yet with multiple artists including headliner Koe Wetzel.

The concert that kicks off the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival is set Oct. 8 in Tyler’s downtown square.

Carleen Dark, market president at Townsquare Media Tyler-Longview, said the event will be different than any of the past Texas Rose Festival Concerts.