TYLER, Texas — “Ruby Red Celebration,” the Quilters Guild of East Texas’ 40th Annual Quilt Show, is set for March 25-26 at First Christian Church in Tyler.

Guild member Melanie Dossey said this is their first quilt show since 2019.

“We were canceled two weeks before we opened in March of 2020,” she said. “We are so excited to get our quilts in front of people again.”