x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Pollard Theater to present 'Music Man'

Scheduled two years ago, the play is set for March 31-April 3.

TYLER, Texas — The wait is almost over.

Pollard Theater Center’s performance of “The Music Man,” which was initially scheduled two years ago, is set for March 31-April 3 in the Founders’ Center at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler.

Music director Jayne Brown said the theater group was two weeks from its performance when it was shut down in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We were so close and had been working 2½ months and then it was canceled. And since then, almost half of our cast has been replaced,” she said. “Our main female character got married and moved to Utah and others have gone off to college. Everybody had other obligations so we have about half of our original cast and half new cast.” 

Read more from CBS19paper partner, Longview News-Journal

RELATED: Arts!Longview celebrates Longview Community Center reopening

RELATED: The curtain falls: Longview Ballet Theatre stages what could be last performances

In Other News

UK Taxi Drivers Turn Meters off and Drive to Poland With Hope for Ukrainian Refugees