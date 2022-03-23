Pollard Theater to present 'Music Man'

Music director Jayne Brown said the theater group was two weeks from its performance when it was shut down in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We were so close and had been working 2½ months and then it was canceled. And since then, almost half of our cast has been replaced,” she said. “Our main female character got married and moved to Utah and others have gone off to college. Everybody had other obligations so we have about half of our original cast and half new cast.”