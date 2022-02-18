Gallery Main Street's first exhibit of 2022: "The Rivers of My Memory" and the artist behind the collection

“The Rivers of My Memory,” is a connection of past and present that flows like a river.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler artist and Tyler Junior College art professor who has gone through the journey of learning who he is, creating from self-expression and teaching his students to do the same is the first featured artist of 2022 at Gallery Main Street in downtown Tyler.

Derrick White is premiering his exhibit, “The Rivers of My Memory,” which he described as a connection of past and present that flows like a river, such as the color blue across each piece. The collection is made of four new works of art created by White, and an immersive piece, which was created eight years ago.

The four new pieces, two located on the left side of the gallery and two more on the right side, and the middle piece from 2014, show a flow of consistency and a visual vocabulary that fits into body of the work.