Performances are set for Dec. 1 to 4 in Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC central campus.

TYLER, Texas — For the 34th year, this East Texas holiday tradition will be performed at Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center.

The production is under the direction of Carolyn Hanna, director of the TJC Academy of Dance and chair of the TJC Department of Dance.

Assistant choreographers are TJC dance professors Shurrell Wiebe, Thereza Bryce-Cotes, Kristi Franks and Olivia Davis.

Dayesi Torriente and Arian Molina Soca will perform the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her cavalier. They are both principal dancers with The Philadelphia Ballet.

According to Tyler Junior College website, Torriente joined Philadelphia Ballet as a soloist for the 2016-2017 season, debuting as the Winter Fairy in Ben Stevenson’s “Cinderella.” She followed up with a role in David Dawson’s “The Third Light,” as well as principal and featured roles in George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker,” “Le Corsaire,” and the world premieres of Nicolo Fonte’s “Ghost Stories” and Matthew Neenan’s “Somnolence.” Torriente was promoted to the rank of principal dancer for the 2017-2018 season.

While, Soca joined Philadelphia Ballet as a principal dancer for the 2015-16 season, performing a range of works from the contemporary to the classic. He has danced principal and featured roles that include Ben Stevenson’s “Cinderella” (as the Prince), Nacho Duato’s “Remansos,” Christopher Wheeldon’s “DGV: Danse à Grande Vitesse,” Angel Corella’s “Le Corsaire” (as Conrad), and George Balanchine’s “Western Symphony” (Fourth Movement). Prior to Philadelphia Ballet, Molina Soca danced with the Cuban National Ballet, which he joined in 2010. He was promoted to first soloist in 2011 and principal dancer in 2012. While with the company, he performed internationally in North and South America, Europe, China and South Africa.