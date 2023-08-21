Theaters nationwide celebrate National Cinema Day with $4 movies

More than 3,000 theaters will be offering discounted tickets, including Santikos, Alamo Drafthouse, AMC and Regal.

SAN ANTONIO — Still haven't seen “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer”? This Sunday, you'll be able to catch up for $4 a ticket in movie theaters nationwide.

Theater owners announced Monday that the second annual National Cinema Day will be held Sunday, Aug. 27. For one day, all movies — in all formats and at all showtimes — will be $4 at participating theaters. More than 3,000 theaters are participating, which accounts for most of the cinemas in the U.S., including the leading chains AMC and Regal.

Santikos Theaters also announced they are partnering with the Cinema Foundation on August 27, and inviting you to enjoy a movie for only $4. as well. All ten Santikos theaters will participate in the one-day event, celebrating the power of movies to bring folks together.

"We are thrilled to present National Cinema Day at Santikos Entertainment, where everyone can relish the magic of movies without breaking the bank," said Andrew Brooks, Chief Marketing Officer of Santikos Theaters. "From the latest blockbusters to timeless classics, this is an occasion to gather, laugh, and be captivated by the big screen."

For a complete list of showtimes and titles, visit www.Santikos.com.

The folks over at Alamo Drafthouse also want you to enjoy a movie for an amazing price.

"Join us for for $4 Cinema Day on 8/27 and save like it's 1994 (the last time tickets cost $4, yes the still joke works if we have to explain it)," they said in a Facebook post on Monday. "$4 tickets are on sale tomorrow so check back then and reserve yours before they're gone."

As part of the celebration, Regal said it's adding some midnight showings (late Saturday/early Sunday) at select locations so moviegoers can get $4 tickets "on the very first minute of National Cinema Day."

