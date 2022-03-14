x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Inaugural Longview Kite Festival set Wednesday

The festival will give out 150 kites, food vendors and games.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Prepare to take to the skies Wednesday at Longview’s inaugural Kite Festival.

The community is invited to bring a kite and join the fun 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lear Park. The festival is free to attend.

Marina Garcia, recreation supervisor for the Longview Parks and Recreation Department, said the idea came from a similar event she started 12 years ago in Laredo, and she approached Parks Director Scott Caron with the idea.

 Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.

RELATED: Longview Public Library offers bevy of spring break activities

RELATED: Annual Longview PRCA Rodeo to return in April

In Other News

Humanoid Robots Put a Fork in the Road for Japanese Food Manufacturing Industry