East Texas Weekend Planner: Feb. 10-12

TYLER, Texas — Love is in the air and there are many events across East Texas celebrating love this weekend.
Feb. 10
- Discover Longview Tour: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM at Longview Marketplace
- "Divinely Made: The Ongoing Legacy of the Divine Nine": 10 AM- 4 PM at Gregg County Historical Museum
- Generations of Faith Women's Luncheon Featuring Sadie Robertson Huff: 12:30-2:30 PM at Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center
- Carter BloodCare Blood Drive: at 510 South Main Street, Quitman
- Galentine's Night: 5-8 PM at Lose Sheep Coffee (Bullard)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 PM at Discover Science Place
- East Texas Builders Association Home & Design Show: 5-8 PM, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview
- Art Singles Mixer: 6-8 PM at Inbetween Studio
- My Vintage Valentine: Murder Mystery Dinner: 6-8:30 PM at Goodman LeGrand Museum
- Jim Breuer Freedom of Laughter Tour: 7 PM at LeTourneau University Belcher Center in Longview
- Mother & Son Valentine's Day Dance (Ages 4-13): 7-8:30 PM at Glass Recreation Center
- Valentine's R&B/Comedy Show & Concert: 7:30-11 PM at Rose Garden Center
- Open Mic at The Understudy: 8-11 PM at Understudy Comedy
Feb. 11
- Free Teen Heart Screenings for the East Texas Community: 8 AM-12 PM at Longview Regional Medical Center campus
- "Divinely Made: The Ongoing Legacy of the Divine Nine": 10 AM- 2 PM at Gregg County Historical Museum
- Family Day at Tyler Museum of Art: 10 AM-5 PM at Tyler Museum of Art
- Rose City Farmers Winter Market: 10 AM-1 PM at ETX Brewing Co.
- Galentine's Pop-Up Market: 10 AM-3 PM at Likewise Coffee
- Valentine's Day Craft & Trade Show at Bergfeld Park: 10 AM- 5PM at Bergfeld Park
- Cat Lounge Open for Love: 11 AM- 2 PM at O'Malley Alley Cat (Flint)
- Photos with CUPID: 12-3 PM at Bossart Bark Park
- Food & Wine Experience: 12-3 PM at Kiepersol Winery
- "The Recipe" Teen Writing Workshop: 4:30-6 PM at The Foundry Coffeehouse
- Chess Club at Plaza Tower: 5-7 PM at Plaza Tower
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 PM at Discover Science Place
- East Texas Builders Association Home & Design Show: 12-4 PM, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview
- Father & Daughter Valentine's Day Dance (Ages 4-8): 6-7:30 PM at Glass Recreation Center
- Tyler Area Vampire Ball 2023: 7-11:59 PM at Ye Olde Curiosity Shoppe Mineola
- Father & Daughter Valentine's Day Dance (Ages 9-13): 8-9:30 PM at Glass Recreation Center
- Valentine's Day Show: 8-10 PM at The Understudy
Feb. 12
- Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Big Screen Viewing Party: 4-10 PM at Summerfields Grille and Bar inside Holiday Inn Tyler Conference Center
- Live Music/Super Bowl Party at Skippers Pier in Gladewater: 6-10 PM at Skippers Pier Coastal Cajun Kitchen
- Super Bowl Watch Party: All day event at Montez Creekside Kitchen