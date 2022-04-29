East Texas weekend events: 'Cake War,' plant sale and Arp Strawberry Festival

Fun events happening in East Texas, especially in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:

The Red Velvet Cake War: “Red Velvet Cake War” will be staged 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tyler Civic Theater. The comedy show is about three cousins who are planning their family reunion, but could not have picked a worse time. For information and tickets, visit tylercivictheatre.com/ .

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Plant Sale: Find new spring plants at the CMN Plant sale set 9 a.m. Friday at 611 S. Fleishel Ave. in Tyler. Annuals, perennials, shrubs, hanging baskets and more will be for sale. All of the funds raised at this sale go toward local children.

Movie in the Park: The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is starting its Summer Movies in the Park series beginning at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. The family-friendly event features a showing of “Clifford” (2021). This event is free and open to the public.