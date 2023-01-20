East Texas Weekend Planner: Jan. 20-22 2022

TYLER, Texas — From a reptile show to a disc golf tournament, there's a lot happening across East Texas this weekend.
Jan. 20
- Cirque Italia Water Circus: 7:30 PM at Broadway Square Mall
- East Texas Gem & Mineral Society Show: 9 AM- 5 PM at Tyler Rose Garden Center
- Open Mic Night at the Understudy: 8 PM at The Understudy
- Longview Symphony Orchestra Candlelight Chamber Concert: 7 PM at Longview Community Center
Jan. 21
- HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show: 10 AM- 5PM at Longview Exhibit Center
- 18th Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament: 9 AM- 1:30 PM Lindsey Park
- Arbor Day: 10 AM at Fun Forest Park
- Cirque Italia Water Circus: 1:30 PM, 7:30 PM at Broadway Square Mall
- East Texas Gem & Mineral Society Show: 10 AM- 6 PM at Tyler Rose Garden Center
- Animal Vaccination Clinic: 4 PM at Whitehouse City Fire Station
- Lunch with an Olympian Natalie Hinds: 6 PM at CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute
- Breakfast at Tiffany's at Liberty Hall: 7 PM at Liberty Hall
- Poetry Night at Big Shot Coffee House: 7 PM at Big Shot Coffee House
Jan. 22
- HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show: 10 AM-4 PM at Longview Exhibit Center
- Cirque Italia Water Circus: 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM at Broadway Square Mall
- East Texas Gem & Mineral Society Show: 10 AM- 5 PM at Tyler Rose Garden Center