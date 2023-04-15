East Texas Weekend Planner: May 5-7

From festivals to runs, there is an event for everyone to enjoy this weekend!

TYLER, Texas — It's a busy weekend a number of events happening across East Texas. From festivals to runs, there is an event for everyone to enjoy!

9th Annual Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival

One of the biggest parties is back! The 9th Annual Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival returns this Saturday in Downtown Tyler. Enjoy some of the best BBQ from more than 25 barbecue joints across Texas. Plus enjoy live music by musicians like Charley Crockett, William Clark Green, and so much more!

3rd Remembrance Run

Grab you sneakers and run the 3rd Remembrance Run this Saturday at 8 a.m. in Tyler. This special run allows runners to run in memory of family members, friends, or pets who have passed away. All the proceeds of this run will be given back to the Children's Park of Tyler to help those suffering from grief.

Fiesta de Mayo

Head up to Mineola to celebrate Fiesta de Mayo Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This outdoor festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage with live music, authentic food, a pepper eating contest, a car show, prizes, and so much more! You don't want to miss this celebration!

#TheNinaEffect 5K Nature Trail Run

Join the Longview Community as they run in memory of a former Longview Animal Shelter employee, Nina Allen who passed away in a crash on October 2022. This 5K Nature Trail Run and 1 Mile Nature Walk with dogs is hosted by Longview Paws and will being this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Campbell Woods.

Nina left an impact throughout her community and after the runt there will be a celebration of her life and legacy with live music, food, fellowship, and so much more! The proceeds of this race will go to Longview's Animal Care and Adoption Center.

