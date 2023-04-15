East Texas Weekend Planner: May 5-7

TYLER, Texas — It's a busy weekend a number of events happening across East Texas. From festivals to runs, there is an event for everyone to enjoy!
9th Annual Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival
One of the biggest parties is back! The 9th Annual Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival returns this Saturday in Downtown Tyler. Enjoy some of the best BBQ from more than 25 barbecue joints across Texas. Plus enjoy live music by musicians like Charley Crockett, William Clark Green, and so much more!
3rd Remembrance Run
Grab you sneakers and run the 3rd Remembrance Run this Saturday at 8 a.m. in Tyler. This special run allows runners to run in memory of family members, friends, or pets who have passed away. All the proceeds of this run will be given back to the Children's Park of Tyler to help those suffering from grief.
Fiesta de Mayo
Head up to Mineola to celebrate Fiesta de Mayo Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This outdoor festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage with live music, authentic food, a pepper eating contest, a car show, prizes, and so much more! You don't want to miss this celebration!
#TheNinaEffect 5K Nature Trail Run
Join the Longview Community as they run in memory of a former Longview Animal Shelter employee, Nina Allen who passed away in a crash on October 2022. This 5K Nature Trail Run and 1 Mile Nature Walk with dogs is hosted by Longview Paws and will being this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Campbell Woods.
Nina left an impact throughout her community and after the runt there will be a celebration of her life and legacy with live music, food, fellowship, and so much more! The proceeds of this race will go to Longview's Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Here's a list of events:
May 5
- Kentucky Derby Weekend: High Hill Farm
- Branding Hearts Rodeo: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Cross Brand Cowboy Church
- Spanish Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Tyler Public Library
- Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
80 Acres Market: 4-8 p.m. at 12229 FM 1650 (Gilmer)
Cinco de Mayo: 4 p.m. at True Vine Brewing Company
Downtown Live Concert- Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome: 5-8 p.m. at Heritage Plaza (Longview)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- Cinco de Mayo Tennis & Taco Drills: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Faulkner Park
- Cinco de Mayo: 6-9 p.m. at FRESH
- A Flower of the Field: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
- Open Mic: 8-10 p.m. at The Understudy
- Cinco de Mayo: 9-11:59 p.m. at Brick's Bar & Grill
May 6
- 9th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival: Downtown Tyler
- Historic Longview Farmers Market: 7:30- 11:30 a.m. at 105 W Cotton St.
- 3rd Annual Remembrance Run Tyler: Children's Park of Tyler
- Rose City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
- The Big Sit! Great Texas Birding Classic: 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at Tyler State Park
- ETX Market 2023: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Downtown Longview
- Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Longview Exhibit Center
- 80 Acres Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 12229 FM 1650 (Gilmer)
Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
Bullard Small Business By Kids: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Coffee Around the Corner
Food + Wine Experience at Kiepersol: 12-3 p.m. at Kiepersol Winery
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- Beans, Burgers, and Bingo: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at J-C Cowboy Church of Cherokee County (Bullard)
- Steel Magnolias: 7:30-9:45 p.m. at
- A Flower of the Field: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
- Tyler Civic Chorale Karl Jenkins' "The Armed Man": 7:30-9:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church
- Star Party Saturday: 8-9:30 p.m. at The Earth and Space Science Center
- Movies in the Park (Date Night: The Wedding Planer): 8:15 -10 p.m. at Bergfeld Park & Fun Forest
May 7
- Car & Truck Show (Benefitting Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas): 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 10671 US Highway 69 N Tyler, TX 75706
- Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Longview Exhibit Center
- 80 Acres Market: 12-6 p.m. at 12229 FM 1650 (Gilmer)
- Under the Bridge Impact Project: 1-3 p.m. at Church under the bridge
- Steel Magnolias: 2-4 p.m. at
- A Flower of the Field: 2:30 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
- Tyler Civic Chorale Karl Jenkins' "The Armed Man": 7:30-9:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church