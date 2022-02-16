Tyler Civic Theaters' first play of year is anything but normal

“The Play That Goes Wrong," literally anything that can go wrong in a show does.

TYLER, Texas — In “The Play That Goes Wrong,” director Tim Mitchiner said it could just as easily be described as the play where “nothing goes right.”

The comedy is about a community theater group trying to put on the show “A Murder at Haversham Manor,” but everything is going wrong, Mitchiner said.

This theater group is “desperately trying to put on the show, and no matter what they continue to try to put on the show even though there are times they should probably stop,” Mitchiner said.