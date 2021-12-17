Tyler native claims top video spot on TikTok for 2021 with drone, hip-swaying moves

Allen's video that gained popularity this summer and has since amassed millions of views features him dancing to the song “Stay” by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI.

TYLER, Texas — Now well-known for his dance moves and drone-flying on TikTok, Tyler native and UT Tyler alumnus David Allen's viral video has become the social media platform's top video of the year in America and the world.

On Dec. 6, TikTok's end-of-year report revealed Allen's "Drone Dancing" video on his account, @totouchanemu, as the number one video in the country and on the globe. The video had more than 314 million views when the list was released.

Since creating his initial video, Allen has made many different versions that feature famous guest stars, such as singer Jason Derulo, singer and dancer Paula Abdul, NYSNC's Lance Bass, television personality Dr. Phil (McGraw) and the Jack in the Box mascot. He's also traveled to Los Angeles for some of the TikToks.