Tyler resident set to host book signing in Marshall

Book signing will be held at the same coffee shop where author began writing his book.

MARSHALL, Texas — Tyler resident Travis White will be premiering his first published book, “We Are All Fireflies: Finding Your Light in the Darkness,” during a book signing planned for Saturday at Joe Pine Coffee Co. in downtown Marshall.

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the coffee shop, located at 207 N. Washington Ave. White said the premiere event comes two days after the book’s official release.

White is a Marshall native, graduating from Marshall High School before eventually leaving the area. He now resides in Tyler and said he traveled to Marshall to work on a large portion of the book, writing in the same coffee shop where he is hosting his first book signing event.