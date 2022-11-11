Tyler to host first art festival to celebrate growing art community in East Texas

The Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition will host the event on Tyler's downtown square on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — Artists and musicians across East Texas are celebrating the art community at Tyler's first art festival this weekend.

The art festival will showcase over 50 vendors, live art demonstrations, art activities for children, and different musicians will perform throughout the day.

"We were inspired by the City of Tyler to unite everyone and create an event that could present all the creatives we have," said the Chair of Tyler's Art Festival, Dace Kidd.

Tyler Junior College Art Professor Derrick White said TJC's art department and art club will be sharing a booth at the festival to give art students an opportunity to sell their artwork.

"I'm excited about the arts festival, I think it's a good opportunity for artists, especially young artists to get their work out in front of an audience and hopefully we'll see a lot of support this weekend," White said.

White has lived in Tyler for the last 20 years and has seen first hand how the art community has grown in East Texas.

"The art community in Tyler has grown exponentially over the last 4 or 5 years," White said. "A lot of talented artists are staying here and growing the art community."

Kidd said the growth of the art community has given many local artists an opportunity to either collaborate together or showcase their artwork individually.

TJC art student, Hannah Abeny plans to contribute fashion art items such as a personalized canvas tote bags with a printmaking design on them.

"It's a great accomplishment for artists," Abeny said. "I'm really glad we have a (festival) now, so we can all come together as artists.

Kidd hopes Tyler's Art Festival grows just like the art community has over the years.

"Our dream is to grow this event and have it twice a year- a Spring and Fall festival," Kidd said. "It would be wonderful once the festival grows to block off the streets in Downtown Tyler to showcase more artists."

During the art festival, there will be local galleries opened to the public to attend.