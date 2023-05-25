Anyone who got 3 As this past school year can get into Typhoon Texas for free

The offer is good from May 30 to June 2.

KATY, Texas — Know someone who got at least three As this past school year? If so, they can get into Typhoon Texas in Katy for free.

The waterpark on I-10 next to Katy Mills Mall is offering the free passes for the three-or-more As from May 30 through June 2 to kick off their summer break.

If your child -- or you -- has three As, just make sure to bring a report card from the 2022-2023 school year, along with a matching ID, to the Typhoon Texas entrance. Anyone who tags along with the star student will get a discounted rate of $19.99.