'Wonder Woman 1984' debuts with pandemic-best $16.7M

Credit: AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman 1984." The superhero sequel earned an estimated $38.5 million in ticket sales from international theaters, Warner Bros. said Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service, “Wonder Woman 1984” managed the best box office debut of the pandemic, opening with $16.7 million over the Christmas weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

 That’s only a faint glimmer of typical business during holiday season, when cinemas are usually packed and box office receipts among the best of the year. 

Last year, “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” exceeded $32 million on Christmas Day alone.

According to data firm Comscore, 35% of all North American theaters are currently open.

 But Warner Bros. could still celebrate the performance of “Wonder Woman 1984."

The studio on Sunday announced that it would fast-track a third “Wonder Woman” film, with Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot returning.

