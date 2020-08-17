Local 8-year-old girls start fashion business amid COVID-19

Two Orr Elementary students create tie-dye apparel and face masks.

TYLER, Texas — Paris Mims, 8, and McKinley Mims, 8, are learning first hand how to run a business.

"We started our business about a month ago," McKinley said.

The duo have been creating and designing tie-dye apparel and face masks as Rose City Fashion.

"I like tie dying and I started doing it a lot," Paris said.

Amid the pandemic the girls saw an opportunity to create face masks.

"They just started coming with ideas such as this whole tie-dye," Jamie Mims, McKinley's mom, said. "They really loved it and loved experimenting with the different colors, different shirts and pants, and styles."

Paris and McKinley have even caught the eye of the Dallas radio morning show, "DeDe in the Morning".

Mims says the girls have been able to sell more than 50 masks in the past few days.

She says Rose City Fashion has given them the opportunity to be creative while learning how to run a business.

"It's teaching them accountability," Mims said. "OK, we started this business we need to continue to see it through, but also just to understand that in order to advance in life you need to take responsibility and start your own."