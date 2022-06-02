CBS19 Producer Shares Personal Health Story

For the past 10 years, early mornings and long hours at CBS19 have been routine for Coretta Williams.

For the past 10 years, early mornings and long hours at CBS19 have been routine for Coretta Williams.

The high pressure of any newsroom is probably the last place for someone with her kind of medical history to work in.

"I tell people, 'yeah, I had a surgery six years ago' They're like, 'What? Oh my gosh, you look so healthy' ... I say, 'yeah, I'm healthy'," Coretta explained.

That hasn't always been the case for Coretta.

So in news fashion: we'll start her story from the beginning.

"I was born with a congenital heart defect called an ASD, an atrial septal defect, meaning I was born with a hole in my heart," Coretta said.

Her parents were told early on that her condition wouldn't cause problems.

"I went through life I was fine, I did high school marching band." she added.

That's until it did.

"It was October 2000. I was going to school at TJC, I was pulling into the parking lot," Coretta said. "I started have like really bad chest pain, call my dad. He picked me up, went to the ER and actually kept me overnight. So during that time, they did a echo cardiogram and a chest x ray. The doctor said, 'you actually have a hole in your heart'."

That was Coretta's first health scare, but it wouldn't be her last.

"Thanksgiving night, 2012. My feet were swelling, but I'm very hard headed because I didn't go to the doctor," she said. "So after that point, it was like, my feet were swelling up and down."

Six weeks later, Coretta made it a point to see a cardiologist. She was put on medications and a special diet. But it wasn't until a routine checkup that her doctor told her this:

"You know, He looks at me straight in the eye and says, 'you need open heart surgery, so let's get this done.' I was like, 'are you kidding me?'"

The doctor wasn't kidding. Over the years Coretta had been ignoring key complications of ASD.

"Fatigue, shortness of breath effect, I would get so winded I couldn't walk from my bedroom to my bathroom," Coretta explained.

Coretta's story is pretty common. According to the American Heart Association, only 36% of African American women know that heart disease is their greatest health risk.

"When survivors do tell their story. They can look back with hindsight of course and say, oh, you know, I was getting out had a lot more shortness of breath at that time, or there was a pain in my arm that wasn't going away," Francesca Martinez with the American Heart Association explained.

Thankfully, Coretta is one of those survivors. After her surgery was the next chapter: physical therapy.

"We were able to do things like elliptical exercise, treadmill exercise, we monitored her heart than we got her to the point where she could continue on our own," John Gaddis with UT Olympic Center in Tyler, added.