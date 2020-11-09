Chadwick Boseman’s death raising awareness of colon cancer risk in younger patients

A doctor at CHRISTUS Mother Frances explains what colon cancer is and when the best time is to go in for a screening.

TYLER, Texas — Colon cancer is on the rise among younger adults. The recent death of “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman came as a shock after he died from colon cancer at just 43.

“Colon cancer is a cancer that starts anywhere in the large intestine all the way down to the rectum,” Dr. Steven, Curley Chief of Surgical Oncology at CHRISTUS Mother Frances said. “We have definitely seen a shift to younger patients. Unfortunately, Mr. Boseman is a perfect example. He was only 43 and was diagnosed four years ago when he was 39.”

The American Cancer Society changed its recommended age for adults to start screening from 50 to 45.

“It is getting younger, we're seeing more and more patients with colon cancer under the age of 40,” Dr. Curley said.

According to the Colon Cancer Coalition, 1 in 5 colorectal cancer patients are between 20 and 54-years-old.

Dr. Curley says the earlier you detect the cancer, the better chance you have of beating it.

“Patients oftentimes aren't considered if they show up with some sort of symptom, their physician may think they have a benign condition like hemorrhoids, for example, causing the bleeding," Dr. Curley said. "As a result, they don't get a colonoscopy. It's important that the patients push for that and that as physicians we're aware that this has to be considered, as we see a shift to younger patients with colorectal cancer

Dr. Curley says the obesity problem in our country is a risk factor. A diet with too much fatty and fried foods can increase the risk for colon cancer.