MIRACLE MOMENT: 2022 Miracle Child Corbin Robinson

TYLER, Texas — Seeing him run around the playground, playing with other kids his age, one would never guess what 4-year-old Corbin Robinson has been through.

“The last four years have been a journey," said Dania Robinson, Corbin's mother. "He struggles with some stuff, but he has his own mindset. He's gonna accomplish whatever he wants to accomplish.”

Dania Robinson said her son has been a fighter.

"I didn't expect to have a kid at 45 years old, but I wouldn't change anything for the world," Dania Robinson said.

Corbin arrived one month early, and shortly after his birth his parents were given an unexpected diagnosis, Corbin had Down Syndrome.

"I was scared, I was nervous, but once we actually got settled in the NICU, the nurses, the doctors, the support staff; they were so amazing," said Craig Robinson, Corbin's father.

Mom and dad would also learn Corbin had a hole in his heart, a hole that healed on its own through the years.

"They (the nurses) always told us that, you know, everything's gonna be fine with Corbin," Craig Robinson said.

The first days of Corbin's life were spent in the Christus Trinity Mother Francis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. They were 35 long days for this family, but they never gave up hope.

Now, Corbin is a happy and healthy 4-year-old boy.

"I mean, he's extraordinary. He's awesome," Dania Robinson said. "He's the most loving child I've ever seen."

Craig Robinson is amazed by his son. He said the Children’s Miracle Network has been a lifeline through their journey.

"These doctors and nurses, they know what they're doing. They care for the families and they care for your child,' Craig Robinson said.

Neonatal Doctor Tiffany Taylor said many families come and go through their ICU but she makes sure each gets the attention and care they need.

"We all love to work here, it's great taking care of families and their babies and providing support because it is very stressful for these families to have a baby in the ICU," Taylor said. "We all kind of work together the doctors and nurses or nurse practitioners, and help provide the care that the babies need."

Corbin has been representing East Texas as the 2022 Miracle Child. He was selected for this honor by the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Christus Trinity Mother Frances.