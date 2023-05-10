'More glamour for my girls': How one Texas mom is taking mum-making to the next level

Each year in Texas, it seems the homecoming mums get bigger and bigger!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mum-making is a serious business in Texas. One Corpus Christi mother has her own small business where she makes sure every customer get a personized work of art to wear during homecoming week.

Cinthia Silvas owns Cinthia's Glamourous Mums and her pieces are all custom-made.

"We don't do mums that are already made, so whatever you want and you want to put on your mum, that's what we do for you," Silvas said.

The more "extra" the mum, the better for Silvas.

"My girls are my princesses, and I figured that I do mums for the girls and most of the mums don't have a lot of glamour and shimmer, so I like to put a lot of glamour into it. The girls love all the shiny stuff," Silvas said.

Cinthia's daughter Kayla said the mums her mom makes get bigger every single year.

"Every time I do make a mum for a girl, I always go all-out on it and put a lot of glimmer and shine in it," Silvas said. "That is the whole point of my business. Every time I create one I do it as if it was for one of my daughters."

Not only does Silvas make mums, she can also make custom pants and overalls. She even made 3NEWS our own custom homecoming mums.

According to people from not Texas, homecoming mums are a tradition specific to the Lone Star State.

They can be as simple or as ornate -- or big, apparently -- as the designer or wearer wants. They are generally designed around a silk chrysanthemum, and decorated with ribbons that hang from behind the mum. From there, mum makers tend to add to their taste.

They're specific to homecoming games, when, historically, a girl would typically get one from her homecoming date, and boys would get a similarly decorated garter for their arm in return.