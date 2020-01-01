CARTHAGE, Texas — The casket carrying Deputy Chris Dickerson arrived in his hometown of Carthage Wednesday evening at about 6 p.m.

RELATED: Funeral services announced for Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson

The procession left Dallas in the afternoon and traveled down I-20 towards Tatum.

Once there, the procession, about 40 law enforcement vehicles escorted the hearse down Texas 149 to Hawthorne Funeral Home. About 100 people lined the road to welcome Dickerson home, many holding American flags.

The casket, draped in an American flag, was taken from the hearse and carried inside the funeral home by fellow officers with Dickerson's family nearby.

RELATED: REMEMBERING DEPUTY CHRIS DICKERSON: Devoted family man, undisputed hero

A crowd gathered at the funeral home to welcome Dickerson home.

The vigil for Deputy Dickerson at Still Waters Cowboy Church has been moved to 6:30 p.m. to allow people to see the procession arrive at the funeral home.

Meanwhile, East Texans have filled the memorial to Chris Dickerson outside the Panola County Sheriff's Office with bouquets of flowers, notes and other gifts for his family.

Officials say the sheriff's office has had to clean the memorial a few times because of the number of tributes left by supporters.

KYTX

The funeral for Chris Dickerson will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Carthage Civic Center. He will be buried at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the Carthage Civic Center between 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.