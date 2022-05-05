Longview boy with autism continues painting with friend's help

Louis has autism and painting just happens to be his favorite way to express himself.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — Freshman year anxiety, the stresses of starting at a new school, harder classes and making new friends — Alexis Grubb, a senior at Spring Hill High School, knows these feelings all too well.

So she sat down with Louis who was sitting by himself at lunch. And soon a friendship built around a shared love for art.

See, Alexis is a painter. Louis has autism, and painting just happens to be his favorite way to express himself.

Louis and his mom are on their own and painting supplies aren't cheap. So Alexis wanted to help. She made a post on Facebook not knowing just how great the response would be.

"The support from the Longview community … I have not received one negative comment from anyone in this community (and it) just goes to show that there's still heart out there for children that need things," Alexis said.

With the attention the post received, Alexis was able to donate art supplies to Louis and had enough to help his mom out with bills and food.