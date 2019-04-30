HOUSTON — There was a rush of people at Houston's Bush Airport early Tuesday, but it wasn't because they were running late for their flight.

At about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday pro skater Tony Hawk tweeted that he left a special gift for the first person to find it:

"I just left my skateboard kinda close to Houston airport. Finders keepers if you can figure out where this is. Please reply with the hashtag on the griptape if found. Go now! – at Cell phone lot @ IAH JFK"

The Houston Airport System tweeted that someone found the skateboard just moments later.

It turns out that woman was Melissa Riggs - and yes, it's her birthday.

Woman finds Tony Hawk's skateboard near Houston airport

Ashley Roberts Hamlin/Facebook

She says she works nearby and rushed to find the skateboard after a friend tagged her in a social media post.

Riggs told KHOU 11 she plans to mount the board and place it next to her military awards. She said she'd ride it, but she's not a great skater.

The board has Tony's autograph as well as the hashtag #ssahawk.

