TYLER, Texas — The Fourth of July holiday may be an indicator of how many drivers will be on the roads this summer.

More than 49 million people are expected to getaway on Independence Day, according to AAA.

But before you put the car in reverse let's get your vehicle ready to go with a few tips from the experts.

"Look at your tires," Gary Stewart, owner of Stewart's Donnybrook Automotive, says. "If you see any cracks on the sidewalk go get it changed, raise the hood, check your oil, your antifreeze make sure those are full."

Checking the tread of your tire shouldn't be your only concern.

"Tires do what they call dry rot," he said. "When the sun hits the tires, day after day, the UV rays will damage the rubber just like it damages your skin. It'll cause our tires to crack just like a dry riverbed."

The dreaded heat during this time of year has a big impact on your tires.

"In the middle of the summer the tires sit on that hot asphalt, the air in the tire will expand, molecules will expand, so a damaged or weak tire in the summer time is twice as dangerous as it is in the winter."

Stewart says you should always check you spare tire before heading out on a long trip.

"That's one of those things that a mechanic, a service center, would think about that the average driver doesn't," he said.

Stewart says the warning lights are not always a good indicator of any issues that may be affecting your vehicle. He says even if there are no warning lights on it's a good idea to bring your vehicle into a shop before a road trip.

"Don't rely on that, go let a certified technician check your car," he said.