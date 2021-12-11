Grace Community School students pack gifts for Operation Christmas Child

The 5th and 6th grade students spent the morning packing shoe boxes for children who may not otherwise receive a gift on Christmas.

TYLER, Texas — Christmas came early at the Grace Junior High campus.

Hundreds of students filled the gym for an Operation Christmas Child packing party.

The organization collects and delivers shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide. The project teams with local churches across the globe to deliver these boxes with a goal of showing God’s love to children in need, according to Samaritan’s Purse.

Grace Community School has organized packing parties for more than 20 years and the campus serves as a designated drop off site.

"These gifts could be the only gifts these kids ever receive and it could be the only item that's ever been theirs alone," said Cheryl McClead who volunteers for the organization.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

"You don't know where these boxes are going you don't know what the needs are," she said.

There's still time to donate a box. Collection Week begins Monday, Nov. 15 and ends Nov. 22, where the gifts from East Texas will be shipped off to the central location in Dallas before being shipped overseas.

The following are drop-off sites in East Texas:

Grace Community High School – Tyler

Faith Community Church – Tyler

First Baptist Church – Longview

Calvary Baptist Church – Longview

One Hope – Athens

Central Baptist Church – Jacksonville

Evangelistic Temple – Palestine

First Baptist Church – Nacogdoches

Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church – Lufkin

First United Methodist Church – Quitman

Grace Baptist Church – Gilmer

Lakeside Baptist Church – Canton

First Baptist Church – Kilgore

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church – Whitehouse

To find even more locations, click here.