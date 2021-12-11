x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Features

Grace Community School students pack gifts for Operation Christmas Child

The 5th and 6th grade students spent the morning packing shoe boxes for children who may not otherwise receive a gift on Christmas.

TYLER, Texas — Christmas came early at the Grace Junior High campus.

Hundreds of students filled the gym for an Operation Christmas Child packing party. 

The organization collects and delivers shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide. The project teams with local churches across the globe to deliver these boxes with a goal of showing God’s love to children in need, according to Samaritan’s Purse.

Grace Community School has organized packing parties for more than 20 years and the campus serves as a designated drop off site.

"These gifts could be the only gifts these kids ever receive and it could be the only item that's ever been theirs alone," said Cheryl McClead who volunteers for the organization.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

"You don't know where these boxes are going you don't know what the needs are," she said. 

There's still time to donate a box. Collection Week begins Monday, Nov. 15 and ends Nov. 22, where the gifts from East Texas will be shipped off to the central location in Dallas before being shipped overseas.

The following are drop-off sites in East Texas:

  • Grace Community High School – Tyler
  • Faith Community Church – Tyler
  • First Baptist Church – Longview
  • Calvary Baptist Church – Longview
  • One Hope – Athens
  • Central Baptist Church – Jacksonville
  • Evangelistic Temple – Palestine
  • First Baptist Church – Nacogdoches
  • Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church – Lufkin
  • First United Methodist Church – Quitman
  • Grace Baptist Church – Gilmer
  • Lakeside Baptist Church – Canton
  • First Baptist Church – Kilgore
  • Mt. Carmel Baptist Church – Whitehouse

To find even more locations, click here.

AND THEY ARE PACKING! Operation Christmas Child is officially underway! I’m at the packing party at Grace Elementary this morning!

Posted by Marangeli Lopez on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Related Articles

 

In Other News

A blog claimed Albert Bourla was arrested by the FBI but Pfizer says the claim is false.