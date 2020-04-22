HENDERSON, Texas —

Today, April 22, Thelma Little of Henderson is celebrating her 108th birthday. She plans to spend it with her two daughters in Waco.

"Happy birthday to you,” her nephew John Little sang to Thelma during a Zoom call. “Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday dear Thelma, happy birthday to you.”

Thelma Little was born on April 22, 1912, near Henderson.

Thelma grew up in Henderson, eventually marrying her late husband, Floyd Little. Together they raised two daughters Jean and Gay.

"Anything you want done, she has always been able to do it,” Gay Horn said.

"She's always there to help out someone,” Jean Gear said.

As Thelma has grown older, not much has slowed her down.

Well into her 80's and 90's she still mowed the lawn, rode motorcycles, and climbed to the top of the roof.

Reaching the century and eight-year milestone didn’t come without struggle.

She recalled a burn earlier in life, the doctors told her she wouldn't survive.

"They told me and my sister, Jane, that night that she wouldn't make it,” Horn said.

"I thought oh, you just think that,” Thelma said. “I knew that I was going to give up, and I didn't give up."

At 108 years old, Thelma has celebrated many birthdays with friends and families.

"Thelma is a very young person,” John Little said. “She's very young at heart. She's extremely energetic. She is a friend of everyone that has ever met her.”

She moved to Waco at the age of 100 to be closer to her daughters.

At 101, she won Ms. Senior heart of Texas.

Thelma shared her secret to a long life.

"Well, all I can say is I was determined to do the best I could,” Thelma said. “God was holding me here for some purpose and I was going to do everything I could to help him. "

Due to COVID-19, she won't be going anywhere to celebrate her birthday, but she will be spending it with her two daughters.

According to her daughters, they plan on buying her a cupcake and placing a candle on top, to signify another year of life.

