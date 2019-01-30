Editor's note: This isn't the first time Elsa has been arrested. The Huffington Post reports the first time these photos were used, Elsa was "arrested" for bringing cold weather to Hanahan, South Carolina back in 2015.

-----

(CBS) -- Let her go! An Illinois police department has placed Elsa — the Queen of Arendell from the Disney movie "Frozen" — under arrest Tuesday for bringing frigid cold temperatures to the Midwest. For the first time in forever, Elsa is being punished for her crimes.

McLean Police Department ATTENTION: Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled. Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice....

The McLean Police Department shared the arrest on its Facebook page, writing: "Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled ... Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice."

An officer even used pink handcuffs.

The cold may not bother Elsa, but it's definitely bothering everyone else.

Record-shattering temperatures will sweep a wide swath of the U.S. on Wednesday because of a polar vortex.

MORE: Read more at CBS NEWS