The free show uses the same type of equipment as the water show at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — What happens in Vegas stays … in Grand Prairie?

“We’ve all been to the Bellagio,” said Grand Prairie mayor Ron Jensen. “I never thought we’d have something like this in the metroplex, let alone in Grand Prairie.”

Las Vegas’ most famous water show, at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, now has a counterpart in Grand Prairie... sort of.

“This is the same exact equipment, everything as the Bellagio, just about one-fourth the size,” Jensen said.

But Jensen says it is just as captivating.

Located in the new EpicCentral development, the fountains operate all day, but the real spectacle happens at dusk. Set to music, at night, the fountains become a canvas with scenes projected on the towering wall of water.

“It’s like watching a movie on the movie screen,” Jensen said.

The shows featuring lights, water and music happen at 8:30, 9:30 OR 10:30. Each of those shows lasts about 20 minutes.

“[There’s] nothing like it in the metroplex or in North Texas,” Jensen said.

Actually, with the fountains, music and projection all together, there’s no other show like it in North America.

Eat your heart out, Vegas.

For more information, click here.