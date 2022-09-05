East Texas mom shares her remarkable pregnancy journey in honor of Mother's Day

Due to COVID-19 complications during her pregnancy, Lesly Lino almost lost her life.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas mother Lesly Lino was seven months pregnant when her life changed forever. That's when she found out she was positive for COVID-19.

Because of those complications, she was rushed to have an emergency C-section to save her and her son's life. Her body had become weak battling the virus.

"My organs were failing, everything was shutting down," Lino said.

In an effort to save her life, she was put on an extracorporeal life support, (ECMO), a device that provides support to a person's heart and lungs. She was in a coma for a month, once she woke up she couldn't remember what had happened.

"I thought it was only a day when I woke up until they started telling me that it was a month later and I was asking for my son," she said.

As her son was gaining his strength back in the NICU, she was gaining her strength back so she could be united with her son.

Her recovery process came with a lot of challenges, but with support from her nurses and family, she began feeling hopeful.

"I was ready to give up," Lino said. "Everyday I just kept pushing because I knew I needed to come back home to my kids."

After spending two months at Baylor Scott and White in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex, she was finally able to meet her son and as soon as she held him, she couldn't let him go.