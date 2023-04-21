Longview students celebrate Earth Day at district garden

Third graders from Ned. E. Williams Elementary spent time learning functions of the garden and how bees help it flourish.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Students at Longview ISD got to see what the buzz was all about at the district's garden.

To celebrate Earth Day, third graders at Ned E Williams Elementary School took a field trip to the garden to learn the ins and outs of harvesting and growing local produce.

"We're teaching them about everything that takes place in the garden. The importance of bees for the garden and what part they play in pollination and all of that.," Child Nutrition Director Phyllis Dozier said.

Among the activities the students participated in was a beekeeping station, where they got to learn the basics of beekeeping and observe a colony at work.

Dozier stressed the importance of teaching children how to grow their own produce.

"The more that they can learn about healthy food, the healthier they're going to be," she said. "That's our whole goal is to teach them how to eat healthily and to provide healthy food for them."

Among the attendees for Friday's Earth Day event was Donna Thomas, who represents the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The Texas Department of Agriculture provides funds for the garden as long as it goes back to students.

Thomas said she was impressed with the initiative Longview ISD is taking to educate students about healthy food.