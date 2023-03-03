Her friend received a heart transplant as a baby. Now, this Houston teen raises money to help fight heart disease.

Mackenzie Bowes is raising money to fight heart disease by selling raffle tickets. Prizes include Houston rodeo concert tickets and Astros tickets.

HOUSTON — Mackenzie Bowes is no ordinary 15-year-old.

You see, after-school activities for Mackenzie stretch far beyond sports and play. During her free time, she raises money for the American Heart Association.

Mackenzie does this in support of her good friend, Abby, who was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy at just 3 months old. At 6 months, she received a heart transplant.

"Without it, she would not be able to go to school or play field hockey," Mackenzie said. "Both things I enjoy doing with her.”

She's raising money for AHA by selling raffle tickets. Prizes include a chance to attend some of Houston's most exciting events, like a chance see to the 2022 World Series champion Astros and an opportunity to see four artists performing at the Houston rodeo.

Those artists include:

Turnpike Troubadours

Machine Gun Kelly

Chris Stapleton

Brad Paisley

Raffle tickets are just $10 or $15 apiece. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the AHA.