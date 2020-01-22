WHITEHOUSE, Texas — If you're a fan of Patrick Mahomes, you probably know about his love for ketchup. When a taco shop in Whitehouse asked his mother, Randi Mahomes, if it could name a taco after Mahomes she said yes, but it needed two simple ingredients.

"We asked his mom if it was okay," Emiliano Magallanez, owner of Mr. Taco Jr. in Whitehouse said. "She said it was an awesome idea. His mother said he's very simple, he's a meat and cheese man."

No ketchup didn't make it in the taco, but it does have plenty of queso and chili sauce.

Mr. Taco Jr. named the taco the Patrick Mahomes Special. The two sizes are the Quarterback and the Junior.

The Patrick Mahomes Special Taco at Mr. Taco Jr.

kytx

The taco is stuffed with certified Angus beef and cheese, then layered with red enchilada gravy and queso and topped with sliced jalapenos.

Since the taco's release on January 19th, people have taken notice on social media.

"It's gonna be a good game, but I think Patrick Mahomes has the magic and I think he can pull through," Magallanez said regarding the Chiefs Super Bowl appearance against the San Francisco 49ers.

A Patrick Mahomes special taco is $9.59 for the quarterback and 4.59 for the junior size.

Mr. Taco is located at 303 HWY 110, Whitehouse, Texas 75791.

