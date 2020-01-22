WHITEHOUSE, Texas —

Whitehouse is ready to see their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on the biggest stage in all of football. With an AFC Championship win over the Tennessee Titans, hometown hero Patrick Mahomes is headed to Super Bowl LIV.

"Patrick's gone this far,” Shawna Driggers, admin of the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce said. “We're really proud of him. We're excited about the town going even further and painting the town red. We're trying to go red out."

Adonna Donovan created signs for people with her decade long business, Spirit Specialties. She recalled using a Mahomes picture to create a poster his senior of high school.

Mahomes picture from Spirit Specialties

"I did a poster for Mahomes,” Donovan said. “A really cool poster of him running out on the field with a sledgehammer."

Six years later, she's made posters that say "we love our Patrick" and "go Chiefs."

As Super Bowl LIV gets closer, people stopped by the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce to pick up the signs and reflect on Mahomes season.

"it's just amazing what he has accomplished at such an early time in the league,” Mark Hudgens, who came to pick up a sign said.

"They won because I didn't wear red,” Wendy Vain, who also picked up a Mahomes sign said. “For three games that they lost I wore his number and I stopped wearing his number and they won."

The win even brought by the owner of Mr. Taco Jr.

"We asked his mom if it was okay,” Emiliano Magallanez said. “It's a huge taco called the Patrick Mahomes special. It’s gonna be a good game, but I think Patrick Mahomes has the magic and I think he can pull through."

Signs are available until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 22nd at the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce. Prices are $20 for 2 sided and $17 for 1 sided.

