Killeen ISD graduate goes viral on TikTok for mural

KILLEEN, Texas — A mural created by an artist from Killeen ISD is going viral on TikTok.

The artist behind the art is Olivia Potvin, who graduated from the Killeen ISD in 2023.

Potvin started her mural, which is full of anime characters, during her junior year. Over 100 hours later, the mural is complete.

"People who don't even know each other will stop and say, 'have you seen this one,'" she said.

Potvin feels the mural has brought people together at the school, sparking conversation, while helping people connect in the hallway.

"That's something I felt happy about," she said.

She posted to TikTok about her process in creating the mural, not realizing how many views it would get. Now she has thousands of followers, and millions of views.

The journey to completing this masterpiece was not easy, because Potvin is more than a muralist. During her time in High School, she took on band and soccer, which took time away from her art. She did not let that stop her and she stuck with it until the last stroke.

Her art teacher, Michelle Greenway, was by her side every step of the way, cheering her on, pushing her to greatness.

"I've had a lot of students that embarked upon a mural and didn't pull through," Greenway said. "So, she's one of those kids that did pull through."

Greenway said she has seen the Potvin's potential from the start, but it's her growth that impresses Greenway so much.

"I think it helped to boost her, and her confidence has definitely grown," Greenway added.

Now Potvin will take all she has learned and start sketching a new future at TCU, where she will study graphic design.

"I don't know if there will ever be another Olivia," Greenway said.

"I think I wanted to show I did put myself out there, and I did leave my mark here," Potvin added.

