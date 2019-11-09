KILGORE, Texas — In a time where many fast food restaurants are adding meatless options to their menus, a cafe in Kilgore, Texas has been ahead of the trend.

"Plant based is luckily on the rise," Desiree Samford, co-owner of 24 Karrots, said. "It's skyrocketing. So many [vegan] things becoming available for people."

Samford, a vegan herself, knows how hard it can be in finding meatless food options in an area where many items on the menu contain meat.

"We started 24 Karrots because we wanted to bring plant-based foods to East Texas," Samford said.

Samford, along with her mother, opened up the entirely plant-based cafe in Kilgore in February.

"There's such a demand for it out here," Samford explained. "You have a lot of people here that are chronically ill and they're doctors are telling them they need to switch their diets."

Plant-based foods has become a national trend. Fast-food chains like Burger King have brought on items such as the Impossible Burger, a meatless food option.

Samford says 24 Karrots has a growing customer base, sharing its menu options on its Instagram page.

"It's been a really cool journey of learning and getting new experiences everyday."