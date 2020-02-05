SAN ANGELO, Texas — Running can give someone a feeling of freedom and escape.

It can also give someone the ability to stay healthy, and it can give someone a since of competition.

Running allows you to compete against yourself, a friend or even Father Time who has never lost.

For 53-year-old Angelo State University chemistry professor Kyle Beran, he enjoys running for all three of those reasons.

"Yeah, it's a chance to kind of get away from everything. There's a sense of freedom," Beran said.

Beran has been running for 18 years and has ran the Boston Marathon twice in his running career. He was lucky enough to qualify for the race for a third time.

"It's tons of work and sacrifice, and especially out here in West Texas, it's waking up at 4:30 a.m. and running while it's still cool out," Beran said.

It's more than just the work out Beran must face. He must compete against himself in order to qualify for the race.

He had to run a marathon in three hours and 25 minutes. The 53-year-old would have to train for months to beat his time.

"There's a lot of speed work involved a lot of long runs, the traditional 20 mile runs and hill work," Beran said.

He, notes it is not just the running aspect you need to focus on, but it is all about taking care of your body.

Eating the right amount and stretching to make sure you lower your risk of injury. Injuries Beran has continued to battle till this day.

"I mean, injuries happen," he said. "In my case, it's from the calves to the feet. My calves are always too tired, and so I have plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendinitis."

Despite those nagging injuries it has never stopped him from running and training.

"I've been very blessed not to have any knee injuries or knee issues," he said.

After five years of not being able to run the Boston Marathon, Beran was ready to take his spot at the starting line for a third time.

Weeks of training for him were finally going to pay off, weeks of waking up early to avoid the Texas heat and the constant battle of nagging injuries were not going to stop him.

It seemed like Beran was winning the race against father time and he was not going to lose. He was going to run the Boston Marathon.

"It’s been five years since," Beran said "A lot of patience and luck and a lot of support for my wife to finally get back to it."

For Beran, the race the race he would wake up and train for and sacrifice his body for was ultimately put on hold because of the spread of COVID-19.

"I could kind of see it coming when they announced it," he said. "It was kind of like, you know, just removing the Band-Aid."

It was later when Beran started to feel the emotions take over knowing he missed out on a chance to run such a historic race.

The day they were supposed to leave for Boston, the weekend before the race and race day are when the feeling of disappointment started to sink in.

"There was a sense of loss," he said "Like I was missing something, and that weekend was kind of hard, emotionally harder than what I thought it would be."

Beran would explain what made the Boston Marathon so historic and memorable from his previous races.

"When you're in Boston, the Bostonian's are super friendly," he said "They see you with your shirts on or whatever, and they thank you for coming and visit the city and they treat you like royalty."

Beran understands why the race was put on hold, and still wishes he could run before his race with father time ends, but Beran will get his chance to race once again.

He already has plane ticket all set for Sept. 14 when the race is supposed to resume, and he is excited as ever to run the race he always idolized.

"That euphoria of accomplishment and to have not just teammates around you, but strangers support you, and it is such an uplifting experience that it's addictive in a way," Beran said

While he is waiting Beran will continue the 4:30 a.m. runs, the 20 miles and the training.

He does not see an end to his running career yet, but he will stop on one condition.

"When the journey is not fun, when it stops being fun, then that'll be it," Beran said.

It is a journey Kyle Beran started 18 years ago, and race against father time he continues to run, but the joy of running he loves that will always keep him moving forward.

Beran will always want to run Boston it will always be his goal, but he takes pride in the journey to get there.

"It's not the goal, it's the journey and when you learn something, whether you meet your goal or not, you learn something about yourself," Beran said. "With running, it's just the old cliché you just keep putting one foot in front of the other."