After a battle with cancer, Georgia Crim started her first day of kindergarten at Higgins Elementary School in Whitehouse.

"I feel like learning and sounding out words and doing letter blends,” Georgia said.

"She's so happy all the time,” Georgia’s mother Jessica Crim said. "She's a positive girl. She's so outgoing."

The Whitehouse Fire Department escorted Georgia as she arrived at school on Wednesday morning.

Georgia Crim on first day with Whitehouse Fire Department

Parents, teachers and classmates wore ‘Brave Like Georgia’ shirts to show their support.

"When I found out I was going to have her, I kid you not, my heart just swelled up with Joy,” Georgia’s second-grade teacher, Mrs. Brown, said.

Girl wears 'brave like Georgia' shirt

Girls wear 'Brave like Georgia' shirts on first day

"It's been such a great feeling to be in a town where it feels more like a family than just a regular old town,” Jessica said.

It is a day Georgia's mother was not sure would happen.

"February 16 is when her headaches and fevers started,” Jessica said. “She had them every single day. Some days were worse where she didn't want to get out of the bed."

Georgia's mother and father took her to Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.

An MRI showed she had a cancerous tumor on her brain called Ependymoma.

According to the National Cancer Institute: “Childhood Ependymoma is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the brain and spinal cord.”

Georgia ended up having surgery the next day. The doctors told Georgia’s parents due to the potential complications during surgery, there was a possibility that Georgia would not be able to walk or talk the same.

Georgia Crim at hospital

Georgia Crim holds baby brother Memphis at the hospital

"After brain surgery, she had chemo,” Jessica said. “She had a second brain surgery."

During the second brain surgery, doctors found the cancerous tumor was now scar tissue. Jessica says her daughter had 30 chemo treatments in hopes that the cancer would not return.

"We're happy," Jessica said. "Answers to prayers, because it could've been so much worse."

Due to the treatments Georgia was receiving, she has lost hair.

Chelsea Brents, an events coordinator and member of the Parent Teacher Organization at Whitehouse ISD, says they want to make Georgia feels like a normal kindergartner. Brents' daughter is also in the same class as Georgia.

"Georgia is so upbeat and so sure of herself,” Mrs. Brown said. “I think because just her positive vibe that she gives off the other students won't even question."

