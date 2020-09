If you or someone you know has had a personal fight with COVID-19, text us at (903) 600-2600.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — With all of the numbers and statistics on COVID-19, some are beginning to forget the human side of the pandemic.

CBS19 has set out to tell the stories of East Texans who have fought the coronavirus battle.

This week, we speak with LaTosha Williams, who ended up in the hospital twice due to the coronavirus.